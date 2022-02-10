Paul Heyman on how he delivers promos to the WWE audience

Special counsel to Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, has shed some insight into how he delivers his promos during a WWE broadcast.

Heyman has been involved with the wrestling business since late 1980s and is one of the most reputed minds in the industry. From pioneering extreme forms of wrestling with ECW to managing iconic superstars like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, Heyman has seen the business evolve.

During a conversation with Alex Rawls from NOLA.com, Heyman stated how he aims to view the crowd as a whole entity as opposed to looking at specific individuals in the audience.

"I see the audience en masse,” Heyman revealed, noting that he’s trying to reach everybody, if for no other reason than it ups his odds of success. “You try to seduce as much of the crowd as possible, to be invested in your message, and the only way to do that is to present yourself to all of them, not one of them or some of them." H/T Wresling Inc.

The Advocate also stressed the importance of using the WWE Universe as a pivotal character while delivering a promo.

“It’s a collaborative effort with the audience,” Heyman said. “If the audience isn’t a character in the performance, then you’re leaving out your greatest asset." H/T Wresling Inc.

As an individual who has delivered some of the most iconic promos in recent years, Heyman's knowledge and insight on how to connect with an audience is right up there with the best of the best.

Paul Heyman recently betrayed Brock Lesnar

During the WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, Paul Heyman once again proved that he is not to be trusted.

With Brock seemingly about to win the match, an interfering Roman Reigns hindered Lesnar from retaining his title. Roman was assisted by Heyman himself when he handed the WWE title to The Tribal Chief.

Despite Reigns and Paul Heyman's best efforts to stop Lesnar, the beast would go on to win the Royal Rumble match. With that win, Brock is now set to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania for the WWE Universal Championship.

