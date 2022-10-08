WATCH: Paul Heyman storms off WWE show ahead of Extreme Rules

Paul Heyman joined Kayla Braxton on Fox TV for a countdown of the most "extreme" moments in WWE ahead of the Extreme Rules event this Saturday.

Brock Lesnar destroyed the ring with a tractor at SummerSlam in his title match against Roman Reigns and that was the moment that ranked at number one.

Kayla Braxton asked Paul why he believed the moment was rated as the most extreme. The Wiseman said it was because "the baddest beast on the planet" drove a tractor towards the ring and destroyed it in front of millions watching.

Braxton asked Paul what his reaction was when he saw Brock driving to the ring in a tractor and Heyman joked that he may have had an accident:

"One ony my only dry cleaner knows for sure. Let's leave it at that, shall we?" said Heyman.

Heyman went on to claim that while the moment was great, it had already been topped:

"Somebody has already beaten the baddest beast on the planet who drove a tractor down to the ring in front of a stadium full of people and millons watching at home," Heyman added. "And who defeated that beast? The Head of the Table, The Tribal Chief, The Undisputed Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns."

Kayla then revealed Paul getting put through the announce table with an F5 courtesy of Brock Lesnar as her most extreme moment, and The Wiseman stormed off the set.

Paul Heyman responds to WWE announcer Kayla Braxton

After his appearance on the show, Heyman took to Instagram and jokingly apologized for Kayla Braxton's actions on the program.

The 57-year-old claimed that Braxton's "sapiosexual lust" for him remains unrewarded:

"My most #EXTREME compliments to @FOXtv for having me on and acknowledging (all puns intended) my (evil) genius as the creator of the entire EXTREME movement! Also, as an aside, my most EXTREME apologies for @KaylaBraxtonWWE exploiting this great moment on Network Television to reveal her frustration regarding the fact her sapiosexual lust for me remains unrequited."

Roman Reigns will not be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this weekend at Extreme Rules. He is scheduled to put the title on the line against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5th. It will be interesting to see which wrestlers emerge as challengers for The Tribal Chief in the upcoming months.

