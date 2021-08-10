Paul Heyman addresses rumors of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania

Paul Heyman has commented on rumors that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will collide with The Rock at WrestleMania.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE is planning to have a WrestleMania match between the two stars which will likely take place in the next two years. The bout could happen at The Showcase of Immortals in 2022 if The People's Champion can make it.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief Paul Heyman addressed the rumors but refused to confirm or deny them.

“Well, you ask multiple questions in one diatribe, so I’ll try to answer them as succinctly as possible," said Heyman. "One, Rock schmock. Who doesn’t want to main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns? Anybody who says they wouldn’t be interested in a WrestleMania main event is lying to you. Anybody who suggests they wouldn’t be interested in the WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns is lying to you.”

“Roman Reigns is the most dominant WrestleMania main eventer in history," he added. "And Rock is just one of many people who are clamouring to step into the ring with Roman Reigns at any time, especially at WrestleMania.”

Last year, The Rock stated on his YouTube channel that it would be a privilege for him to face his cousin Roman Reigns in WWE, and he would even be willing to put the Universal Champion over.

Paul Heyman on whether or not The Rock has a place at the table beside Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Roman Reigns and his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso are the focal points of SmackDown and all three of them are currently champions. If The Rock returned to WWE, would he have a place at the table alongside his cousins?

Paul Heyman responded to that question by saying that The Great One may not be invited to the table.

“As for whether The Rock is a member of the table? I serve as Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns," said Heyman. "That is not a subject Roman Reigns wishes to address publicly at this time, either in The Rock’s favour or to The Rock’s detriment, because The Rock may not be welcome at our table. Roman Reigns will let you know when it’s appropriate for Roman Reigns to let you know.”

“If The Rock steps into the ring with Roman Reigns at any time, let alone at WrestleMania, that will be The Rock’s farewell, whether The Rock wants it to be or not,” Heyman added.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns is considered to be a dream match by many fans, and The Showcase of the Immortals would be the most fitting venue for such a spectacle.

Edited by Alan John