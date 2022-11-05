Paul Heyman admits he wanted Roman Reigns' opponent to join WWE more than two years ago

Roman Reigns' Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, has held several influential positions in WWE over the years. He revealed he wanted Logan Paul in the company back when he was RAW's Executive Director.

Paul is getting ready for the biggest professional wrestling match of his career as he will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Heyman has kept a close watch on Reigns' next opponent for a while now and recalled wanting the Paul Brothers in WWE a couple of years back.

Heyman was then the head of Monday Night RAW and pitched Vince McMahon the idea of getting Logan and Jake Paul on WWE TV. The former ECW boss was aware of their exploits in boxing and eventually wanted the YouTubers to wrestle a match for WWE.

Heyman explained what he creatively had in mind for Jake and Logan Paul during the latest episode of WWE After The Bell, as you can view below:

"When I was executive director of Raw, I had pitched Logan Paul to the then-chairman Vince McMahon to get involved in a scenario that would ultimately culminate in a SummerSlam or Survivor Series or Royal Rumble match. I had seen the Paul brothers disrupting the boxing industry from the very beginning when they got involved; they just came in at such a level and with so much fan fair." (H/T Fightful)

This is a no-brainer to the Tribal Chief: Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns accepting Logan Paul's challenge

Logan Paul might have his fair share of detractors in the pro wrestling realm, but his mainstream appeal is undeniable. Paul Heyman noted that taking on a rookie like Logan is a win-win situation for Roman Reigns and WWE, as the match will attract a newer audience to the product.

Logan Paul is inexperienced in the squared circle, but he and his brother have proven to be sizeable draws in combat sports in recent years.

Roman Reigns wants to capitalize on Logan's popularity outside wrestling and get more attention on the most dominant group in the business, The Bloodline. Heyman added:

"This is a no-brainer to the Tribal Chief and a no-brainer to the Special Counsel. This is global publicity, a chance to take Logan Paul's audience and put those eyeballs on WWE and, more importantly, on Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and the Bloodline. The desire is, to retain as many eyeballs as possible because we're trying to seduce them on our brand of entertainment."

