Paul Heyman to align with major WWE name at WrestleMania 41? Veteran gets 100% real

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is in a predicament heading into WrestleMania 41, and the outcome of the Triple Threat match will surely affect The Wiseman's future. Tommy Dreamer recently commented on whether Heyman will align with Seth Rollins.

WrestleMania 41 will feature two Triple Threat matches, which could alter the company's landscape. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are slated to close the first night of The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman's loyalty toward Punk and Reigns hangs in the balance.

On Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer assessed Paul Heyman's segment from WWE RAW and discussed whether The Wiseman would align with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. The veteran said he didn't know where the storyline was headed but loved the unpredictability of the overall narrative.

"I don't know. I can't. I don't know where this is going. That's why I love pro wrestling," Dreamer said. (From 11:19 to 11:27)

What happened when Paul Heyman appeared on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41?

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Paul Heyman was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who reminded him how Roman Reigns and CM Punk weren't on his side and left him to fend for himself when he needed them. The Visionary also pointed out that both Reigns and Punk had only taken advantage of The Wiseman.

Later, The Visionary said he could solve Heyman's problems by removing him from the equation. He even teased hitting the legendary manager, but the latter fired back.

After this, CM Punk appeared and brawled with The Visionary. Rollins gained the upper hand and hit a stomp on The Second City Saint. He was moments away from doing the same to Paul Heyman but let him go. After sparing Heyman, Rollins claimed that the Hall of Famer now owed him a favor. It'll be interesting to see what's next in the compelling storyline.

