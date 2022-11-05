Paul Heyman angry at WWE personality before Roman Reigns' big match at Crown Jewel 2022

Roman Reigns will be defending the Undisputed Universal Championship against Logan Paul shortly inside the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Crown Jewel.

However, Paul Heyman lost his cool with Byron Saxton when the latter tried to interview him in the parking lot. After Reigns arrived at the stadium along with The Bloodline and Paul Heyman, the WWE backstage interviewer tried to ask a pressing question from The Tribal Chief.

Saxton noted the credentials of Logan Paul as a boxer and asked the World Champion if the former could land that "one lucky shot" on Reigns that he has been touting for the last couple of months.

Unfortunately for the WWE personality, the question angered Heyman, who then proceeded to berate him before boldly claiming that Logan will not be able to land that lucky punch.

The match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will take place shortly as the main event of Crown Jewel. Reigns will be flanked by The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman), while Logan's brother Jake Paul will accompany him to the ring.

