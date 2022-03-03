Paul Heyman appears to fire shots at former WWE Superstar's new company

Paul Heyman says Roman Reigns already owns the metaverse.

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently stated that he hoped his new Control Your Narrative promotion that he founded with EC3 would be the first wrestling company to enter the metaverse.

Heyman evidently wishes to dispute these claims, taking to social media to state that the metaverse of professional wrestling belongs to The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Tweeting out:

"The entire @WWE Universe (and #multiverse ... and #metaverse) belongs to YOUR #TribalChief @wweromanreigns! THIS FRIDAY - #Smackdown LIVE from #Miami THIS SATURDAY - Brock loses #WWE Title in @TheGarden!" Paul Heyman tweeted.

What does Paul Heyman have up his sleeve for Madison Square Garden?

While Heyman is confident that The Head of the Table has a firm grasp on the metaverse, attention will turn to this Saturday's event at Madison Square Garden, where Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship prior to WrestleMania 38.

It was initially announced that Bobby Lashley would receive his rematch against Brock Lesnar for the title. But due to Lashley's shoulder injury that he sustained at the Royal Rumble premium live event suggests that isn't going to happen.

Whoever WWE has lined up to face Lesnar on Saturday, Heyman is quite confident that they will defeat The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship in the world's most famous arena.

If this occurs, the match between Lesnar and Reigns will still take place, but it would no longer be a unification match and instead will just be for the WWE Universal Championship.

If Lesnar retains his title on Saturday night, it appears there will be no other roadblocks stopping the unification title match from taking place at WrestleMania 38.

What do you make of Heyman's comments? Do you think this tweet was a shot at the former Monster Among Men? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Will Brock Lesnar leave Madison Square Garden as WWE Champion? Yes No 13 votes so far