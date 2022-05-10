Paul Heyman was a strong advocate for two released WWE Superstars in 2019

Former WWE Superstar Malakai Black (f.k.a Aleister Black) recently said that Paul Heyman was a strong backstage advocate for him and Buddy Matthews (f.k.a Buddy Murphy) in 2019.

In WWE, Black and Matthews locked horns on countless occasions at the end of 2019 and the start of 2020. Despite neither having a strong position on the card, RAW's Executive Director Paul Heyman was key in convincing Vince McMahon to book the two together week in and week out.

Speaking on Universal Wrestling Podcast, Black revealed that via Heyman's suggestion, his bouts with Matthews ended up drawing great ratings on RAW:

"Vince gave us the platform, via Paul, for me and Buddy to have those consecutive matches in a row. It was because the ratings were good on them. It was because people kept tuning in for them. I remember me and Buddy really going, like, maybe this was a bit foolish to think, but me and Buddy both went like, ‘well, I think after this, it’s up space mountain.’ For some reason, he went this way and I went that way, and then the pandemic hit." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Although Black and Matthews were opponents in WWE, they recently joined forces in AEW, alongside Brody King, to form the formidable stable, House of Black.

Paul Heyman praises The Bloodline

After Roman Reigns and The Usos dispatched Randy Orton, Riddle & Drew McIntyre this past Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash, Paul Heyman, the special counsel to the team, was quick to shower The Bloodline with praise.

Speaking with Sarah Schreiber during a WWE digital exclusive interview, Heyman declared The Bloodline as the greatest faction in the history of pro wrestling:

"Let’s shoot from the hip here, The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in pro wrestling/sports entertainment history. You can tell me all about the Four Horsemen, the nWo, DX, The Heenan Family, and even The Dangerous Alliance…there has never been a faction as dominant as The Bloodline." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle Thee Greatest Faction of All Time!



I’ve told this to you before. I’m telling it to you again because…



It wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler. Thee Greatest Faction of All Time!I’ve told this to you before. I’m telling it to you again because…It wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler. https://t.co/E6wJOLKwYi

With Roman Reigns holding WWE by the throat as the Undisputed Universal Champion and The Usos having held the SmackDown Tag Team titles for 295 days, it's hard to dispute Heyman's bold claim.

Edited by Abhinav Singh