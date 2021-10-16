Paul Heyman is a "huge admirer" of a SmackDown personality for his contributions to WWE (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman revealed his admiration for Pat McAfee while talking about the best promo-cutters in the WWE during an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Rick Ucchino.

Heyman stated that he was a fan of many people's mic-work, including Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Stephanie McMahon. He then noted that he has been thoroughly impressed by Pat McAfee since the latter joined the SmackDown commentary booth.

Heyman highlighted Pat McAfee's commitment to keeping the crowd entertained and noted how the commentator usually stands up on the announcer's table during breaks and talks to the fans.

"Multiple people, when they are on their game, multiple people. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Stephanie McMahon. Pat McAfee actually has impressed the hell out of me. Pat McAfee, during the breaks, will stand up on the announce table and entertain the live audience, and Pat Mcafee understands the interaction between the person holding the microphone and those in the audience watching the person holding the microphone. I've become a huge admirer of his contributions to the WWE," revealed Paul Heyman.

You can check out Heyman's full interview below:

Paul Heyman reserves special praise for Bianca Belair and Street Profits

In addition to the names mentioned above, Paul Heyman added Street Profits and Bianca Belair to the list of talent who deliver great promos in WWE. He briefly noted Belair's growth as a performer.

"The Street Profits, love the Street Profits. They are just magnificent, and Bianca Belair just, as well, improves and steps up on her game every single, solitary performance," said Heyman.

During the insightful chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Paul Heyman discussed a female personality's "sapiosexual lust" for him, the rise of new opponents for Roman Reigns, NXT 2.0, and much more.

