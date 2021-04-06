Paul Heyman discusses booking a WWE return for "extraordinary talent" Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was at the top of her game as RAW Women's Champion when she left WWE to become a mother for the first time. Since her daughter was born last year, fans have speculated on her return, which she has remained tight-lipped about.

At the start of 2021, The Man whipped fans into a frenzy when she tweeted a photo of the curtain backstage at the Royal Rumble.

A figure in WWE who has recently spoken highly of Lynch is Paul Heyman. He has been involved with WWE on and off-screen for many years and is currently on SmackDown, working with Roman Reigns.

In a recent appearance on Sports Media with Richard Deistch, Heyman opened up on how a Becky Lynch return for WrestleMania 38 could be booked.

“Oh, Becky Lynch is an extraordinary talent. It would not only be very easy to write ‘Becky Lynch/2022 WrestleMania’ and the scenario, and the match, and how we get there. The most difficult thing about that, as it will be for what I envision for Roman Reigns, as it would be for how I would craft a Ronda Rousey scenario, or a Brock Lesnar scenario, the most difficult part would be editing it.” (H/T Fightful)

Paul Heyman has high praise for Becky Lynch

Throughout her transition in The Man and one of WWE's hottest properties, Becky Lynch has garnered mass praise from all four corners of the wrestling community.

Alongside his thoughts on how to book a Lynch comeback, Heyman had great things to say about the former double champion.

“Because the flood of ideas for these extraordinary talents, who pushed themselves past their own limitations, is overwhelming at times and you can only pick so many different scenarios because you have to let them all play themselves out. So, coming up with something for Becky Lynch for next year's WrestleMania is not the problem. Which one you decide on is the key, is paramount to the process because there's an infinite number of scenarios that Becky Lynch would excel in, she's just that talented and that willing to push her talents past her own parameters.” (H/T Fightful)

Becky Lynch isn't expected to show up at WrestleMania this Sunday, but there is hope that she will come back to WWE as soon as possible after the Show of Shows.

How would you like to see Becky Lynch return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.