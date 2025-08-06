Paul Heyman breaks character to finally reveal what he told CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

Former WWE Champion CM Punk finally main-evented WrestleMania in 2025. His longtime friend, Paul Heyman, recently revealed what he told The Second City Saint at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The WWE Hall of Famer accompanied CM Punk to the ring for his Triple-Threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in Night One's main event. However, Heyman joined forces with Seth Rollins during the bout and low-blowed the OTC and The Best in the World to help The Visionary secure the win.

On the recent edition of The Ariel Helwani Show, the host pointed out he noticed a clip of Paul Heyman and CM Punk hugging and speaking to each other backstage at The Show of Shows in Netflix's WWE: Unreal docuseries. He asked the 59-year-old what he told Punk at the time. Heyman broke character and got emotional as he made the revelation.

Heyman stated that he told CM Punk that the latter had earned the right to main event WrestleMania, and it was not a political move meant for appeasement. He advised the 46-year-old to enjoy every bit of it, as he had worked his whole life for that moment.

"I said, 'You made it, and you did it on your own terms. And there's no charity here. And this is not a political move, it's not a gift, [and] it's not being done just to appease you or even the audience. You're in the main event of WrestleMania because you earned the right and the privilege to be in the main event of WrestleMania. And you made this happen, and you worked your whole life for this moment enjoy it. Enjoy it for everything it is because you made it, you made this happen,'" he said.

Heyman added that he told Punk how proud he was of him. He also pointed out to The Second City Saint that the best part about all of it was that they got to be together for the WrestleMania main event. He further expressed his gratitude to the star.

"And told him, 'I'm so proud of you, and I'm so happy for you. And here's the best part: we get to walk out together, we get to do this together, we get to enjoy this entrance together, and thank you for letting me be a part of it.' And I hit him with a phrase that is so long gone in our industry, and it shouldn't be, 'Thank you for the house,'" Heyman added.

You can check out the conversation in the video below:

CM Punk got taken out by Paul Heyman's group on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, LA Knight challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Although Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were banned from the ringside area for the smooth conduct of the bout, the contest ended in a DQ finish as CM Punk attacked The Visionary.

Reed and Breakker showed up after the match and cleared the ring. Roman Reigns attempted to take down the heels, but to no avail, as he was also taken out.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight can put aside their differences for a while and stand united in order to get back at Seth Rollins and his men.

