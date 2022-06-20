Paul Heyman breaks character to send heartfelt Father’s Day message

Roman Reigns' wise man Paul Heyman has paid special tribute to someone even wiser than himself...his dad.

Paul Heyman's father, Richard Heyman, passed away in 2013 and was a well-known personal injury attorney in New York. Heyman has credited his father for helping him develop aspects of his character at certain points over the years.

Heyman took to social media today on Father's Day to pay tribute to his dad, referring to him as "the wisest of all wise men":

"Ladies and Gentlemen, all false humility aside, I present to you ... truly, the Wisest of All Wise Men," Paul Heyman said in a tweet.

Can Paul Heyman stay loyal to Roman Reigns with the return of Brock Lesnar?

Friday night on SmackDown, after Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal Championship against RAW Superstar Riddle, he claimed there was no one left to challenge him. That was until Brock Lesnar made his surprise return to the company.

Lesnar laid out all three members of The Bloodline, much to the shock and dismay of Heyman, who watched on helplessly as The Beast Incarnate destroyed The Head of the Table and The Usos.

Heyman's history with Brock Lesnar is well documented, and he's been one of Lesnar's most trusted allies at times while also standing in the corner of some of his greatest foes. Every time we think the relationship between Lesnar and Heyman can't be repaired, they prove us wrong.

With a Last Man Standing match being announced between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, this once again places Heyman in the middle of arguably the two most prominent men he's ever cornered in WWE history.

Will his loyalty remain with The Bloodline? Or will he try to get back into the good graces of The Beast Incarnate? We'll find out soon enough.

