"You have every right to ask these questions" - Paul Heyman breaks silence after the events of the Royal Rumble

Paul Heyman recently spoke about the Royal Rumble and addressed the events that transpired at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MI.

The WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley took a surprising turn when Roman Reigns speared Lesnar. The Tribal Chief then took the title from Heyman and smacked the reigning WWE Champion with it. Reigns and Heyman subsequently walked away together while Lashley pinned the Beast to win the gold.

On this week's episode of After the Bell podcast, Paul Heyman was tight-lipped about this surprising twist. While he did not give too much away, The Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief mentioned that he would use the bigger platform of SmackDown to address some of these issues.

"You have every right to ask these questions," said Heyman. "And you would be foolish not to and you wouldn't be addressing the elephant in the room if you didn't ask these questions. SmackDown airs tonight. It is, with all due respect to this podcast, a far larger platform. So I would need to exercise my right to deflect the question. Because I would be foolish if I was answering it at this moment." (From 28:00 onwards)

Roman Reigns had fired Paul Heyman before WWE Day 1

On the road to WWE's Day 1 premium live event, Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe when he relieved Paul Heyman of his duties. Tensions between the two men reached the boiling point when Heyman mentioned that he was protecting Reigns from Lesnar.

In response, The Head of the Table was infuriated, and he planted Heyman with a vicious Superman Punch. Lesnar came down to the ring and dropped Reigns with an impactful F-5.

With Reigns' interference at WWE Royal Rumble and Heyman's betrayal of Lesnar, it seems like the feud between the powerhouses has been reignited.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quote from this article, please credit After the Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy that Paul Heyman turned on Brock Lesnar? Yes No 17 votes so far