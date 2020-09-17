Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar's reaction to his new alliance

WWE shocked the world last month when Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam with a new heelish attitude. If that was not all, WWE went on to do the unthinkable and paired him up with Paul Heyman, turning Reigns into a proper heel.

One of the biggest questions ever since the formation of this unexpected alliance between Paul Heyman and Reigns is what Brock Lesnar thinks about it. It was reported recently that Lesnar's WWE contract has expired, but in all likeliness, he might be back when the live fans return.

Whenever he does return, what would be his take on his "advocate" forming an alliance with his long-time rival Reigns?

Paul Heyman recently sat down for an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he revealed that Lesnar is well aware about his alliance with Reigns:

“Brock Lesnar is very aware that I am working with Roman Reigns. There shouldn’t be any confusion here. Brock Lesnar legitimately does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. There is no shortage of box-office appeal in the name Brock Lesnar. If and when Brock Lesnar wants to capitalize on that box office appeal, his name will be ringing from the headlines the moment he decides to return to the ring.”

Paul Heyman's alliance with Roman Reigns

Reigns turning heel was something WWE fans have been asking for a long time. Finally that he has now turned into his dark side, WWE Universe can't seem to have enough of him.

Moreover, him becoming a Paul Heyman guy has added a new dimension to his character. It is to be seen how long this alliance lasts and whether we will see Lesnar return and confront either of the two.

Reigns is set to defend his WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso at Clash of Champions later this month.