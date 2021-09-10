Paul Heyman discusses how Brock Lesnar made it to SummerSlam

Paul Heyman recently appeared on Hot 97 with Pete Rosenberg, Ebro, and Laura Stylez to discuss the Brock Lesnar - Roman Reigns situation in WWE.

Paul Heyman discussed his dynamic with The Beast Incarnate ahead of the super SmackDown event at MSG. Heyman declared that he was aligned with Roman Reigns. Heyman mentioned that although he did serve as Brock Lesnar's advocate in the past, he did not have a role to play in his surprise appearance at SummerSlam.

The legendary manager explained that Lesnar was the kind of man that did what he wanted to. Heyman pointed out that Brock was never the sort of person who cared about what others thought of him.

The Special Counsel to Roman Reigns added that it was Lesnar's decision to show up at SummerSlam and not disclose his ideas to anyone in advance:

“I serve as Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. I served as an Advocate for The Beast Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. Brock Lesnar decided to show up at SummerSlam and not tell anybody in advance – that’s Brock Lesnar and nothing to do with me. Well, a lot to do with me but I was not a part of the decision-making process,” Heyman said.

Last month, Brock surprised the WWE Universe when he walked down the ramp at the Allegiant Stadium after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena to retain the Universal championship. Brock Lesnar went face to face with The Tribal Chief and then proceeded to brutalize the fallen Cena as SummerSlam went off the air.

Brock Lesnar is advertised for this week's SmackDown

This week, WWE SmackDown is set to emanate from the world's most famous arena, Madison Square Garden in New York. Brock Lesnar is set to make an appearance on the show to address the current situation with Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship picture.

The show will also feature Edge going up against Seth Rollins in a rematch of their classic encounter at SummerSlam. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will also feature in a contract signing segment for their match at Extreme Rules later this month.

