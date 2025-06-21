Paul Heyman challenged to wrestle a match on WWE SmackDown; he reacts

Paul Heyman was challenged to a match on WWE SmackDown. The Hall of Famer reacted immediately.

LA Knight was out on the show, calling out Seth Rollins, but instead, was interrupted by Heyman. He decided to cut a promo on Knight, but the star was not having it. He decided that since Rollins was not out, he was going to challenge Heyman to a match himself on SmackDown.

"I just have to think that must mean the only thing we can do right here in Grand Rapids is LA Knight vs Paul Heyman, right here, and right now. Do you want LA Knight vs Paul Heyman right now? Huh? Huh? Huh? Yeah! So I'll tell you what I'm going to do. I'm going to turn my back right now. I'm going to take my stuff off. Big man, I'm going to let you get the first shot. Make it a good one, because if you don't, I'm going to mollywhoop your a** all the way back to Grand Rapids."

Heyman decided to head to the back when Knight turned around instead of hitting him, but he was not left alone for too long. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker decided to charge LA Knight, but eventually were forced to retreat when the star got his hands on a steel chair.

