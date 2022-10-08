Bloodline member proclaims  himself as "the GOAT" following Roman Reigns' segment on SmackDown

WWE's resident Wiseman Paul Heyman took to Twitter to credit himself as the "greatest of all time" after a rousing promo for Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week.

Heyman wrecked Logan Paul on the mic this week. He called the YouTube sensation this generation's Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper and said that he was the celebrity callup brought in just to attract mainstream audiences. The Wiseman went on to name several celebrities, including Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro and even Andrew Tate, who couldn't stand up to The Tribal Chief.

Senior politics writer Chauncey Devega was impressed with Heyman's promo and mentioned that it was something special. He likened the segment to art and poetry and put The Wiseman over as one of the greatest on the mic. In response, Heyman claimed that he was not just one of the greatest on the mic, but the "GOAT."

"ONE OF!???? If your significant other says 'you’re ONE OF the best lovers I’ve ever had,' would you be happy or upset???? ONE OF, my kosher tuchus! I’m the #GOAT! #UNDISPUTED!"

Roman Reigns had a small message for Logan Paul

While Roman Reigns did not say much, his Special Council was berating Logan Paul on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief shared a message for his opponent on Twitter.

The Champ indicated that Logan was in over his head and would pay the price at Crown Jewel.

Earlier, the YouTube star also tried to cause some dissent within the ranks of The Bloodline when he pitted Roman against his cousin Jey Uso. It took the wise words of "Honrary Uce" Sami Zayn to dissipate the tensions and bring the attention back to the so-called "pseudo celebrity" Logan Paul.

Do you think Roman Reigns will continue his dominance on the "Island of Relevancy" at Crown Jewel? Or will Logan Paul land that one lucky strike to dethrone the champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

