Paul Heyman claims major female wrestler is a future WrestleMania main eventer

Paul Heyman has been part of WWE for several decades and has managed to attach himself to some of the biggest stars in the history of the business. Heyman has made many of these names into stars, and it seems that there is a group of stars that he believes are the future of the company and definite WrestleMania main eventers. Danny @dajosc11LINKPaul Heyman names Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu and Rhea Ripley as “guaranteed WrestleMania main eventers”But for Rhea he added “If we find the right opponent and story for her in that capacity.”(AKA because she’s a woman)Whilst appearing on the Ariel Helwani Show, Paul Heyman claimed that he believes Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, and Rhea Ripley are three stars that will main event WrestleMania and are the future of the business. &quot;Bron Breakker and I are on camera together because I was working so closely with him behind the scenes, because I truly believe that's the future of the company. That's a guaranteed WrestleMania main eventer, multiple times in the future. Jacob Fatu, a guaranteed WrestleMania main eventer multiple times in the future. I could say the same thing for Rhea Ripley, guaranteed WrestleMania main eventer, multiple times in the future if we find the fight opponent and the right story for her in that capacity.&quot;Heyman noted that the reason he was working with Breakker on-screen was because he was working so closely behind the scenes with him, and believes that he is the future. Paul Heyman claimed that he is learning from Seth Rollins on WWE RAWPaul Heyman is someone that many stars backstage are able to learn from, given the fact that he has so much expertise and experience to pass on, but Heyman claimed that while there are many stars who want to learn from him, he actually learns from Seth Rollins as well. He told Ariel Helwani that there's not a lot left for him to teach Seth Rollins, but there is still something he can learn from him.