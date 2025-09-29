Paul Heyman claims The Brons will make Tag Team history with "spoiler" ahead of RAW

Paul Heyman has been able to return to his place at the side of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker following the attack at the hands of Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris.It seems that he will be taking his place back at their side again tonight for what could be a huge penultimate episode of RAW before WWE makes the trip to Australia for Crown Jewel.Paul Heyman shared one of his usual spoilers ahead of RAW, where he claimed that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed would be making Tag Team history tonight.&quot;Tonight, @BronBreakkerWWE and @BronsonIsHere will impose THE VISION on the lives of The @WWEUsos in a historic tornado tag team match live on @WWE RAW. As @WWERollins prepares to defeat @CodyRhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship, The Brons are set to make tag team history tonight!&quot; he wrote.It's also worth noting that Paul Heyman mentioned Seth Rollins' match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, after seemingly stepping back from Rollins' to allow him and Becky Lynch to finish up his feud with CM Punk and AJ Lee heading into Wrestlepalooza.Is Paul Heyman teasing the return of Roman Reigns?Heyman's update on X/Twitter has been hijacked by fans who believe that the only reason Heyman shares these kinds of spoilers is because he knows that Roman Reigns will be in the building.Several fans have noted that it could be time for The Tribal Chief to make his return after it was revealed that he has wrapped filming on Street Fighter and could now set up a match for Crown Jewel.Reigns is on the poster for Crown Jewel on October 11, which is a massive hint when it comes to him potentially appearing on the show. The Usos will take on The Brons tonight on RAW, and their cousin could be the person they need to ensure that the result tonight is different from it was at Wrestlepalooza.The fact that it's a Tornado Tag Team match tonight on RAW also means that the rule book is no longer on the table, and interference will be allowed.