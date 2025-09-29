  • home icon
  Paul Heyman claims The Brons will make Tag Team history with "spoiler" ahead of RAW

Paul Heyman claims The Brons will make Tag Team history with "spoiler" ahead of RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Published Sep 29, 2025 18:12 GMT
Paul Heyman has dropped a "spoiler" (image via WWE.com)
Paul Heyman has dropped a "spoiler" (image via WWE.com)

Paul Heyman has been able to return to his place at the side of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker following the attack at the hands of Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris.

It seems that he will be taking his place back at their side again tonight for what could be a huge penultimate episode of RAW before WWE makes the trip to Australia for Crown Jewel.

Paul Heyman shared one of his usual spoilers ahead of RAW, where he claimed that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed would be making Tag Team history tonight.

"Tonight, @BronBreakkerWWE and @BronsonIsHere will impose THE VISION on the lives of The @WWEUsos in a historic tornado tag team match live on @WWE RAW. As @WWERollins prepares to defeat @CodyRhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship, The Brons are set to make tag team history tonight!" he wrote.
It's also worth noting that Paul Heyman mentioned Seth Rollins' match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, after seemingly stepping back from Rollins' to allow him and Becky Lynch to finish up his feud with CM Punk and AJ Lee heading into Wrestlepalooza.

Is Paul Heyman teasing the return of Roman Reigns?

Heyman's update on X/Twitter has been hijacked by fans who believe that the only reason Heyman shares these kinds of spoilers is because he knows that Roman Reigns will be in the building.

Several fans have noted that it could be time for The Tribal Chief to make his return after it was revealed that he has wrapped filming on Street Fighter and could now set up a match for Crown Jewel.

Reigns is on the poster for Crown Jewel on October 11, which is a massive hint when it comes to him potentially appearing on the show. The Usos will take on The Brons tonight on RAW, and their cousin could be the person they need to ensure that the result tonight is different from it was at Wrestlepalooza.

The fact that it's a Tornado Tag Team match tonight on RAW also means that the rule book is no longer on the table, and interference will be allowed.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

