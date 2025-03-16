Paul Heyman and CM Punk share exciting new post at the SAME TIME, Roman Reigns won't be pleased

The Tribal Chief made his triumphant return to WWE on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He interfered in the CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Steel Cage match, brutally assaulting Seth. He also attacked CM Punk to get back at him for the Rumble, with his Wiseman watching on in shock.

However, just a few hours back, CM Punk and Heyman released some new merch almost simultaneously, which the OTC won't be happy to see.

Roman Reigns had been absent from WWE television ever since the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Indianapolis. He was brutally attacked, including two vicious Stomps, by Seth Rollins at the event after their elimination, which kept Reigns out of action for over a month. Reigns returned on RAW and returned the favor to Seth by hitting him with his own Stomp.

After he was done attacking Seth, Reigns then attacked Punk as Heyman watched on. Despite the brewing tension between Punk and Reigns, The Wiseman has released new merch with his former client. He took to his Instagram story to make this announcement.

With WrestleMania 41 just a few weeks away, fans are expecting a Triple Threat match between Reigns, Rollins and Punk to be made official. However, with Punk's favor owed by Heyman still in the equation, it will be great to see how this story unfolds on The Road to WrestleMania.

CM Punk sends a message to Roman Reigns

Towards the closing moments of last week's WWE RAW, Punk was the victim of a brutal attack by the OTC. Reigns also cost Punk his match against Seth Rollins in the world-famous Madison Square Garden.

WWE recently announced that The Tribal Chief will be on next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Bologna, Italy. Responding to this and calling out Roman Reigns, The Best in the World shared an image, sending a message to the OTC.

Screenshot of CM Punk's Instagram story (Credit: Punk on Instagram)

Both the stars will be under the same roof on next week's episode of SmackDown. Fans are eager to see what goes down when these two Paul Heyman guys are face-to-face against each other ahead of WrestleMania.

