Paul Heyman comments on a dream Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns alliance in WWE

Paul Heyman would include both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the same faction if he formed a modern-day version of The Dangerous Alliance.

Heyman, formerly known as Paul E. Dangerously, founded the group during his time in the AWA in 1987. He went on to create various Dangerous Alliance incarnations in WCW and ECW before disbanding the faction in 1995.

Speaking in a Hot 101.9 interview, Heyman was asked to fantasy book a new Dangerous Alliance in 2022. In response, he continued to leave fans guessing on where his allegiances lie between Lesnar and Reigns. The former ECW owner also joked that Vince McMahon could join the group due to his financial might:

“Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns. And just so I could have a percentage of his stock earnings… Vince McMahon,” said Heyman.

With Paul Heyman working as its leader, The Dangerous Alliance consisted of some of the biggest names in wrestling. Arn Anderson, Bobby Eaton, Larry Zbyszko, Madusa, Rick Rude, and ”Stunning” Steve Austin were among the group’s most notable stars.

Paul Heyman’s role in the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns rivalry

Paul Heyman performed as Brock Lesnar’s on-screen advocate between 2012 and 2020 after previously working as The Beast Incarnate’s agent in 2002. Lesnar did not appear in WWE from April 2020 to August 2021, during which time Heyman became Roman Reigns’ special counsel.

The former RAW Executive Director looked set to stay loyal to Reigns after Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam 2021. However, following a series of storyline developments, the Universal Champion fired and attacked his ally on the December 17, 2021 episode of SmackDown.

Two weeks later, Reigns was unable to face Lesnar at WWE Day 1 due to a positive COVID-19 test. Instead, the former UFC star went on to win the WWE Championship from Big E in an impromptu Fatal 5-Way main event.

Moving forward, Lesnar (w/ Heyman) vs. Bobby Lashley (w/ MVP) and Reigns vs. Seth Rollins have been announced for the Royal Rumble on January 29. It remains unclear if WWE plans to build toward another Lesnar vs. Reigns match in the coming months.

