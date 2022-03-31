Paul Heyman reacts to potentially managing a top WWE Superstar

Paul Heyman recently reacted to the idea of managing Ronda Rousey in the future.

Heyman is currently the special counsel for The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Previously, he excelled working as The Advocate for Reigns' WrestleMania 38 opponent Brock Lesnar. When it comes to managing a superstar, Heyman's veteran skills are second to none.

Paul Heyman recently shared his views on the idea of managing Ronda Rousey. The 56-year-old retweeted a tweet by Sportskeeda Wrestling that highlighted one of his most recent quotes about the Baddest Woman on the Planet. The caption of the post asked social media users if they wanted to see Heyman as Rousey's "manager".

Without any hesitation, the Tribal Chief's advocate claimed that he was responsible for enhancing and propelling the role of a manager to a whole new level.

Is there now a hint that Ronda Rousey could make a wise move? The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see.

Paul Heyman says he had signed a long term deal with WWE last year

The legendary manager has stated that he penned a long-term deal with WWE last year.

In an interview with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media Podcast, Heyman implied that the long-term contract was very lucrative. He also made mention at how good he is at multi-tasking various projects.

"This much, I will say, I re-signed with WWE last year. It was a long-term agreement. They created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. I'm locked in for awhile. This has been the case for a long time for me because I do outside projects because I like to multi-task and I'm very ADD and I can't concentrate on one thing ever in my life. I have carve-outs to allow me to do other projects, which is also to WWE's benefit because I'm locked in to WWE as well." (H/T: Fightful)

If Brock Lesnar manages to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, it will be interesting to see if Heyman sticks with The Bloodline or makes another wise choice.

Do you want to see Paul Heyman serve as the "Special Counsel" for Ronda Rousey? Sound off below!

