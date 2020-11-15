Roman Reigns is set to face either Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series later this month. Randy Orton will be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre tomorrow night on RAW with the winner facing Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre appeared on last Friday's SmackDown, confronting Roman Reigns. Jey Uso ended up challenging Drew McIntyre to a match. McIntyre accepted and went on to face Jey Uso in the main event of the show, beating him pretty decisively.

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' match at Survivor Series

Paul Heyman co-hosted this week's episode of Talking Smack with Kayla Braxton. Heyman was asked about Roman Reigns' preparations ahead of WWE Survivor Series. Heyman said that Reigns was ready for both Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, regardless of who wins this Monday nighton RAW:

Roman Reigns is ready for Drew McIntyre, should Drew McIntyre unseat Randy Orton to be the WWE Champion. Roman Reigns is ready for Randy Orton, should Randy Orton successfully defend the title, this Monday on RAW against Drew McIntyre. Whomever walks into Survivor Series, has the second most important championship in WWE, will remain the second most important champion in WWE when they step into the ring in the main event of Survivor Series against the single biggest Superstar in the entire industry today, Roman Reigns.

The whole “family opening the doors” thing is so played out and just an unoriginal excuse. Free lesson for you, Drew. It’s not about getting in the door, it’s about owning the room. Which you will never do..while I’m around. Good luck on Monday at #RAW. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/0tpl2H1fE0 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 14, 2020

When Kayla Braxton asked if Reigns cares about who he faces, here's what Paul Heyman said:

Roman Reigns always cares, he's a family man, he cares about providing for his family, both immediate and all the cousins and the uncles and the nieces and the aunts involved. Roman Reigns is focused on either fighting Randy Orton or fighting Drew McIntyre and he is prepared for the variable that this Monday Night RAW can present to him and then we will have six days to strategize, and six days to prepare for whomever will fall at the feet of the Tribal Chief, the head of the table, the undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Randy Orton for the WWE Championship on RAW tomorrow night.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling