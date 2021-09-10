Paul Heyman names WWE's best tag team other than The Usos

Paul Heyman believes the Street Profits are one of the best WWE tag teams of the last 20 years.

Speaking to Z100's Josh Martinez, Heyman named The Street Profits as WWE’s best tag team after The Usos. He also noted that Dawkins deserves just as much praise as Ford, who is often touted as a future WWE World Champion.

“Let’s not discount Angelo Dawkins, please,” Heyman said. “Same with Dawkins [something special about him]. If you’re not seeing it, you’re missing it. That’s why they complement each other so well. Now, Montez is the more gregarious of the two, Montez is the more vocal of the two, but Dawkins is a stud as well. They complement each other as well as any tag team I’ve ever seen in the past 20 years,” concluded Heyman.

The Street Profits have held the RAW Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and NXT Tag Team Championship since forming in 2016. The two men debuted on WWE’s main roster during Paul Heyman’s tenure as RAW’s Executive Director in 2019.

They lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championship to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on the January 8, 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown. The popular duo have feuded with tag teams like The Usos and The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in recent weeks.

Paul Heyman thinks The Street Profits are a “magnificent combination”

While Angelo Dawkins often uses his strength to overpower opponents, Montez Ford frequently receives adulation from fans due to his exciting, high-flying offense.

Paul Heyman believes The Street Profits work so well together thanks to their contrasting in-ring styles:

“They are perhaps, with the exception of The Usos, the best tag team of the past 20 years,” Heyman said. “They are a magnificent combination. They are the yin to the yang, the left to the right. They are two individuals with one brain. It’s every cliché or concept or strategy or description that you can give a great tag team. They embody it.”

Paul Heyman also said it is a shame that The Usos and The Street Profits are assigned to the same brand. He thinks The Street Profits have a better chance of becoming Tag Team Champions again if they move to RAW.

