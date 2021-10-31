Paul Heyman names top WWE superstars at the cusp of entering their prime like Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman currently works as special counsel for Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He recently revealed the two top WWE superstars he believes are on the cusp of entering their prime.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Heyman revealed they are none other than The Tribal Chief's accomplices, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Heyman went on to say The Usos are light-years ahead of any tag team in the world, and we are yet to see the best of them.

"The Usos are exactly where Roman Reigns was two and a half years ago, and that’s at the cusp of entering their prime. You haven't seen the best of The Usos yet, and they are already light-years ahead of everyone else on the roster and all of sports entertainment," Paul Heyman said.

Paul Heyman believes that the WWE Universe is fortunate to see The Usos' evolution

Elaborating further, Heyman compared the evolution of The Usos to that of himself and stressed that they are entering the best years of their careers. Heyman also said that the WWE Universe is fortunate to witness The Usos' evolution.

“Much like I took the term manager and progressed it and evolved it into agent-advocate-special counsel, The Usos are a transformative tag team that are so great we will need to find a different description to describe their matches. The Usos now step into a period of history where they are entering the best years of their career. And people are so fortunate to be able to watch that evolution and progression every week as this Bloodline dominance continues on SmackDown." (H/T- Sports Illustrated)

Heyman spoke about The Usos going through turbulent times and rising above. He is confident that The Usos will end their careers not just as the best tag team of all time but also as someone who redefined the match type.

"They’ve weathered the storms, gone through their controversies, and taken and delivered their beatings. The Usos are not only at the top of their game, they are at the top of the entire concept of tag team wrestling. Years from now, by the time they wrap up this run, they will be recognized as not just the best tag team of all time, but as the two men that caused us to redefine the description of the type of match they present," Heyman added.

It's hard to disagree with the points that someone of the stature of Heyman makes. The Usos have certainly established themselves as one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. However, there's still a long way to go for them, as Paul mentioned that their best is yet to come, which is an exciting prospect for the WWE Universe.

