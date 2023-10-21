Paul Heyman confirms Roman Reigns’ next opponent on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has finally confirmed Roman Reigns' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown last week after his match at SummerSlam. He confronted John Cena, who clarified that he hadn't earned the right to challenge the Tribal Chief. On the other hand, he announced that LA Knight was the one who deserved to face Reigns.

This led to a back-and-forth confrontation between Reigns and LA Knight. Jimmy Uso tried to attack Knight from behind, but it backfired on him. Roman then told Solo Sikoa to take care of Knight. This plan also backfired as the latter defeated him. However, Reigns had the last laugh as he speared Knight to end the show.

Tonight on SmackDown, Paul Heyman kicked off the show, confirming that Reigns and Knight will face each other at WWE Crown Jewel. He then predicted that Reigns was going to smash Knight.

The Megastar then came out to confront Heyman. He said he would keep coming after Reigns until he had the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He also claimed the Tribal Chief was scared because he hadn't faced anyone like him.

Knight then confirmed that there would be a contract signing next week, and he told Heyman to let Roman Reigns know whose game it is.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how LA Knight performs under the pressure of the main event spotlight.

Who do you think will win at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches