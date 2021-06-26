Paul Heyman heaps praise on NXT Superstars for their ECW throwback post

Paul Heyman is known for a number of things when it comes to his time in the pro-wrestling industry. A talented individual, no one can deny that he is one of the greatest minds in the business, specifically known for his mic skills.

In addition to this, Heyman is also a great promoter, hailed for his time in charge of ECW. Unfortunately, they could not secure a television contract in 2001, which forced the company to shut down.

WWE later revived the brand in 2006 but would later close it down in 2010. Nevertheless, it still holds a place in every pro-wrestling fan's heart.

Paul Heyman recently heaped praise on two of NXT's top stars, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, who posted a throwback picture of themselves, which sees the NXT Champion wearing an ECW t-shirt.

"Let's give credit where credit is due. @WWEKarrionKross and @Lady_Scarlett13 posted the best #Throwback pic of the week! Not only great talents, but EXTREME fashion sense as well!" said Paul Heyman

Let's give credit where credit is due. @WWEKarrionKross and @Lady_Scarlett13 posted the best #Throwback pic of the week!



Not only great talents, but EXTREME fashion sense as well! pic.twitter.com/NTZazqmRrH — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 26, 2021

Karrion Kross was recently featured in a couple of dark matches on SmackDown. There can be no denying his talent, and it is certified even further by the seal of approval from Paul Heyman.

Edge answered Paul Heyman's open challenge on this week's SmackDown

On last week's episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman issued a major open challenge to anyone who wanted to take a chance at facing Roman Reigns. This came following Reigns' dominant victory over Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell.

It was also announced earlier this week that Reigns would be celebrating his victory on SmackDown.

It was here that former WWE Champion Edge responded to Paul Heyman's open challenge, as he surprised the WWE Universe by making an emphatic return and destroying the Tribal Chief.

It certainly was surprising, and although it did not lead to a match, we can be sure that Edge will take up Paul Heyman's challenge and probably face the WWE Universal Champion for the title some time soon.

Are you excited for Edge's return? When should he face Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun