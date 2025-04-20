  • home icon
Paul Heyman distraught after CM Punk nearly beats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 20, 2025 04:04 GMT
Paul Heyman couldn
Paul Heyman couldn't believe it (Image via WWE on X)

Paul Heyman was left distraught during the triple threat WWE WrestleMania main event. He watched his longtime best friend, CM Punk nearly beat the man he counseled for many years, Roman Reigns.

The Wiseman came out with The Second City Saint, at the latter's request. Even though The OTC didn't agree with it, Heyman owed Punk a favor, and he had to live up to his promise. They worked together in WWE long before The Tribal Chief even became the household name that he is today. Roman Reigns came out alone wearing his Ula Fala, and he had no one to give it to after he took it off.

He just stood in the ring and stared at Paul Heyman, as he felt that the latter had betrayed him by agreeing to flank CM Punk. During the triple threat match, Seth Rollins tried to hit his former Shield brother with a Phoenix Splash, but the latter avoided it. CM Punk then grabbed The Visionary and tried to do a GTS but the latter ended up getting speared by Roman Reigns.

Punk nailed Reigns with the GTS and got a nearfall. Paul Heyman was distraught, as he nearly witnessed the one longtime friend pin another one.

Edited by Israel Lutete
