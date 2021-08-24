Paul Heyman reveals his favorite opponent on the mic

In a special appearance on the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin, Paul Heyman revealed his favorite WWE superstar to go one-on-one in promo battles.

Paul Heyman is often credited for inspiring WWE's Attitude Era with his brand of brutal bouts and exhilarating action in ECW. Throughout his career, Heyman has sided with top WWE stars such as Brock Lesnar, RVD, Kurt Angle, The Big Show, CM Punk and many more and pushed them to the top of the WWE.

Currently, Heyman is the special counsel to the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman has revealed that he enjoyed promo battles with Stephanie McMahon. Heyman detailed how Stephanie McMahon was highly invested in the character and the nuances she would bring to the role made it intriguing to work with her.

Heyman pointed out that Stephanie was very seasoned when it came to cutting promos and things could often go in different ways during promo segments with her.

“She is very real out there. She is authentic and whether she knows what you're going to say, or not know what you're going to say, she is three steps ahead at all times. So, if you're not four steps ahead, you're playing catch up with her. She's so invested in the character. Just the little nuances that she does. The way that she can stare you down and hold back the smile, she's a very underrated performer and an interesting, intriguing, and challenging person to stand across the ring with microphones in your hand. It can go different ways really quickly with Stephanie.”

Paul Heyman hates all his own promos

When asked about one of his promos that he hates, Paul Heyman revealed that he wanted to redo all of his promos. He said that he couldn't stand watching any of his promos.

Heyman admitted that he would over analyze his promos and beat himself up for missing little nuances. Heyman revealed that he didn't even enjoy watching his promos from his early days with Roman last year.

He mentioned that he would stick with Roman Reigns only as long as he was the right man for the job. Heyman declared that he would leave the role if his promos in future were not better than his promos now. It was a constant process of improving, Heyman said.

