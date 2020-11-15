Paul Heyman explains difference between working for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' new character, which he debuted earlier this year, has won over even his harshest critics. The Tribal Chief who is the current Universal Champion, has performed his heel turn to perfection, and one person who has aided in him being a good heel is Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman, for a long time, was the "advocate" of Brock Lesnar in WWE, but after The Beast's exit from the company earlier this year, Heyman became the "special counsel" of Roman Reigns.

Heyman is the co-host of Talking Smack, and on this past week's episode, he spoke about Roman Reigns and compared his current role to what he did earlier.

Paul Heyman on being "special counsel" of Roman Reigns compared to being Brock Lesnar's "advocate"

Kayla Braxton, the co-host of Talking Smack, asked Paul Heyman about Jey Uso, who lost on this past week's SmackDown, to Drew McIntyre. Braxton asked Heyman if this loss to the former WWE Champion caused Reigns to look "a few steps back" at his cousin.

Heyman, in response, spoke about the difference of being "special counsel" to Roman Reigns to his previous role in WWE, that of the "advocate" to Brock Lesnar.

"Well, the difference between serving as special counsel to Roman Reigns and serving as an 'advocate' is that I don't need to advocate Roman Reigns' position, he advocates it just fine himself. I counsel Roman Reigns on what his position should be. When Roman Reigns wants to speak publicly about his feelings regarding his cousin Jey Uso, he shall - and he will. And he will do so eloquently and credibly - credibly, Kayla, and then we will all know where Roman Reigns stands and we can discuss how he feels. But, for me, to go public and discuss how Roman feels about a personal matter about his family... with all due respect it's nobody's business."

Roman Reigns will face the WWE Champion at Survivor Series, which takes place next Sunday. He could face Randy Orton, the current WWE Champion, or Drew McIntyre, the former WWE Champion, who has a shot at winning back his title on this coming week's RAW.

