Paul Heyman explains the real reason why Roman Reigns skipped WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns has had a new lease of life in recent months following his heel turn. Many fans had been asking for this for years, and they've finally got what they asked for. Reigns had missed a big chunk of 2020 as he chose to not compete during the early part of the pandemic. Roman Reigns' Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, has now revealed the real reason why The Tribal Chief missed WrestleMania 36.

Booker T was the special guest on this week's Talking Smack, and he highlighted how Roman Reigns was from a privileged background and had a comfortable upbringing. He compared him with Kevin Owens who didn't have much, according to Booker T. Heyman admitted that Owens is a dangerous competitor and Roman Reigns' most dangerous challenger.

"Yes, Kevin Owens is a very dangerous competitior. Yes, Kevin Owens is the most dangerous challenger to Roman Reigns. Yes, Kevin Owens comes from nothing. No, Kevin Owens is not the poster boy of WWE nor is he the stereotypical WWE Superstar which makes that unorthodox style so damn dangerous. How far does that push a Division I athlete like Roman Reigns? How far does that push someone with the upbringing, that Samoan blood, that warrior culture running through his veins like Roman Reigns," stated Heyman.

Heyman then revealed the real reason why Roman Reigns missed this year's WrestleMania.

"Four WrestleMania main events, would've been five if he had bothered to come this year but he didn't like the way WWE was treating him. And what did he do? He set an example for who is "the man" around here. Came back and on his first night in the ring, once again, the top champion in WWE. And that man is going to be pushed past his limits by Kevin Owens. God help Kevin Owens because no one else in the ring is going to this Sunday night," said Heyman.

I never wait in line.

I am the attraction and I choose who’s next.

And that’s Kevin Owens. #WWETLC#IslandOfRelevancy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2020

Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns was supposed to compete at WrestleMania 36, and was scheduled to face then Universal Champion Goldberg. The WCW icon had defeated The Fiend to win the title, and The Show of Shows was the place where Reigns was set to win the title.

Reigns eventually won the title at Payback and has held the title since. He will defend it against Kevin Owens at TLC, the final pay-per-view of 2020.