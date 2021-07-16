Paul Heyman explains why he is "so proud" of WWE

Ahead of WWE’s return to live events, Paul Heyman has praised the company for continuing to produce weekly shows throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown is set to take place in front of fans in Houston, Texas. Excluding WrestleMania 37, the event will be the first WWE main-roster show with fans in attendance since the March 9, 2020 episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Houston radio station Sports Talk 790, Heyman said he is “so proud” of WWE for not missing any programming over the last 16 months.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t stand on a soapbox and proclaim from the top of the mountain top how proud I am to be part of WWE,” Heyman said. “Because we never missed a week of programming. Not one. The entire world just went through a zombie apocalypse. We never missed one week of TV, and I am profoundly, infinitely proud of that fact.”

For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021

Paul Heyman disappeared from WWE television toward the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after his on-screen client, Brock Lesnar, left the company. The former RAW Executive Director has served as Roman Reigns’ special counsel since August 2020.

Paul Heyman is excited for WWE fans to return

Paul Heyman is known to be one of WWE's best talkers on the microphone

This week’s WWE SmackDown will be the first event of WWE’s 25-city summer touring schedule in front of fans. The next pay-per-view with a live crowd, WWE Money in the Bank, is due to be held in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.

Paul Heyman says he is “salivating” at the prospect of appearing in WWE arenas with fans again.

“I would also be a liar if I didn’t say to you, man, I miss the live crowd,” Heyman added. “I so miss standing in front of a live arena and feeling that live feedback from that audience, and I am salivating at the chance to do so this Friday.”

Paul Heyman is expected to be at ringside for the six-man tag team match involving Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown. Reigns will join forces with The Usos to take on Edge, Dominik Mysterio, and Rey Mysterio.

Please credit Sports Talk 790 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Arvind Sriram