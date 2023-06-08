Vince McMahon once allegedly had to sit down with John Cena to convince him to go public with his Make-A-Wish visits.

Cena is one of the most wholesome beings in all of pro-wrestling. His work with Make-A-Wish is well documented and he has granted more than 600 wishes so far.

WWE legend Paul Heyman recently had a chat with Rick Rubin on the Tetragrammaton podcast. Heyman revealed that John Cena never wanted to go public with his Make-A-Wish work and Vince McMahon had to sit him down and convince him to do so. McMahon allegedly explained to Cena that going public with his visits would inspire others to contribute to the cause as well.

“I don’t have the words to convey the admiration I have for John Cena as a human being. There had to come a point in time where Vince had to sit down with John and say, ‘You need to let me go public with these Make-A Wish visits. You have to. You know you’re hurting Make-A-Wish by not allowing me to do that because if people understood how much of your time you give to Make-a-Wish and to these kids, they’ll be inclined to contribute. They’ll be inclined to get involved. You will help them if you allow this’, because Cena never wanted to exploit it. He never wanted publicity for it. He never wanted recognition for it. He wanted to just do it. That’s a hero.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

John Cena recently made a return for a one-off match

WWE Superstar Austin Theory had been teasing a match against Cena for quite some time and his wish finally came to fruition earlier this year. Cena and Theory kicked off a feud on the road to WrestleMania 39 and it culminated in a singles match for the US title at The Show of Shows.

Unfortunately for Cena, he failed to defeat the young gun at the mega event. There's no telling how long will it be before Cena makes another return to WWE TV. His fans would love to see him get a massive send-off on the biggest stage possible.

