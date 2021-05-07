Paul Heyman explains why current WWE Superstar is the "greatest of all time"

Paul Heyman has managed multiple WWE Superstars during his career, including the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and even Steve Austin. But Heyman recently opened up on why he believes Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time.

Roman Reigns is currently on the run of his career. Ever since his return at SummerSlam last year, The Head of The Table has been on an absolute tear performing at a level never seen before in his career.

Speaking to Complex, Paul Heyman explained why he has recently been very confident in saying the WWE Universal Champion is the greatest of all time:

"Anytime I tell you Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time, the GOAT, I’m offering you not a prediction but a spoiler," Heyman said. "I’m telling you something that you need to know. I’m informing you something not only about the character that you see on television, about the persona that is projected through that character, but about the man himself."

"Every micro moment you see the man, the character, the persona on camera, that’s what drives Roman Reigns. That’s why I call him the GOAT. Because if he’s not the GOAT by this moment, I’m telling you, it’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler." Heyman continued, "He’s going to achieve that level because that’s the reason why he’s there. And I know him and nothing’s going to stop him. Nothing. No one."

Ahead of tonight’s throwback edition of #SmackDown on @FOXTV, @Complex spoke with @HeymanHustle about why he believes @WWERomanReigns is the GOAT, his current role on Talking Smack, the future of wrestling and more.https://t.co/mUsZaWK0n9 — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) May 7, 2021

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers in the world right now. His recent run as The Tribal Chief in WWE has brought him huge success and even greater stardom. There's no denying Reigns is currently in his prime.

Paul Heyman believes that Roman Reigns' greatness transcends WWE

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

In the same interview, Paul Heyman went on to explain Roman Reigns' level of greatness. He added:

"Another demonstration that Roman Reigns is achieving a level of greatness never before achieved in WWE or anywhere in sports entertainment, even outside the WWE parameters," Heyman continued. "It’s a constant unfolding of the layers of this persona, this character, and this man that is transpiring in front of your very eyes. It’s for the audience to witness. It’s watching Tiger Woods at his second Masters. It’s watching Michael Jordan after just a couple of years starting to enter his prime."

