Paul Heyman expresses his gratitude towards Roman Reigns for inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman recently took to social media to thank Roman Reigns who will induct him to WWE Hall of Fame 2024 on April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Wiseman has been a constant presence in the pro wrestling industry for the better part of three decades. The erstwhile Paul E Dangerously was one of the pioneers of ECW and is one of the greatest creative minds and orators in the business. The famed manager has been with Brock Lesnar and CM Punk and is currently the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns.

Heyman took to his social media account to acknowledge The Tribal Chief as the latter will be inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024. Paul Heyman and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion made the announcement during the latest episode of RAW. WWE also confirmed the same later on in the episode.

"THANK YOU MY TRIBAL CHIEF!"

Check out a screengrab of The Wiseman's Instagram story below:

Paul Heyman praised The Bloodline leader in a recent interview

Paul Heyman has been with Roman Reigns for about four years now and has always hailed The Tribal Chief as one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Wiseman reiterated the same sentiment and commended the world champion for his overall contributions to the world of professional wrestling. He also emphasized The Bloodline Leader's ability to captivate and lead his audience.

“Roman Reigns is the most innovative, transformative, disruptive superstar in the history of pro wrestling/sports entertainment. The reason why I can accurately make that statement is because Roman Reigns employs two tenant mantras of show business. One, he reads the room. Two, he knows his audience," he said.

Heyman added that Reigns would fit into any era, whether it be the 80s or the current wrestling landscape.

Like Roman Reigns, his cousin, The Rock, will also be readying his speech for the Hall of Fame as The Final Boss will be inducting his grandmother and one of pro wrestling's first female promoters Lia Maivia into the 2024 Hall of Fame.