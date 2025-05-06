  • home icon
Paul Heyman finally confirms the reason why he betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk on RAW

By Rohit Nath
May 06, 2025
An intense moment (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)

Paul Heyman came out on RAW in an unexpected twist, and he revealed to "Main Event" Jey Uso exactly why he betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a captivating promo.

When Jey Uso came out, he was standing on business and called out Logan Paul. He got a Paul, but not the one he was expecting. The crowd shared a collective gasp when the "Ladies and Gentlemen" of Paul Heyman was heard. He said that he wasn't in Omaha to disrespect the World Heavyweight Champion but to tell him that he came with a message straight to his face.

Jey Uso called him out and said that he warned his cousin (Roman Reigns) and CM Punk about Heyman and that he always saw past him. Heyman said that CM Punk put him in a position where his relationship with Roman Reigns was going to be sabotaged. He said that he found a stray dog on the Island of "Irrelevancy" and turned him into the top guy in the industry for nearly five years.

He blamed Roman Reigns for losing his title to Cody Rhodes and leaving Heyman in the hands of Solo Sikoa and "The Tongans." But when he came back, it wasn't for Heyman; it was for the Ula Fala.

Heyman went on a passionate rant and told Jey Uso and everyone in the crowd to screw themselves, claiming that he wasn't the bad guy in his equation. The crowd in Omaha gave him loud "a**hole" chants.

Paul Heyman would then successfully manipulate Jey Uso into giving a World Title shot to Seth Rollins on RAW.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

