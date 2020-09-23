Paul Heyman fires shots at 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in WWE

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Paul Heyman appeared as a guest to talk about his professional relationship with Roman Reigns and the latter's Universal Championship match against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions.

When a question about The Tribal Chief's new "attitude" in WWE was brought up, Heyman said Roman Reigns has always authentically been himself. The Big Dog's special counsel talked about what happened to the Universal Championship scenario after Reigns took a break from WWE earlier this year.

"Take a look at what's happened to the championship that Roman Reigns established as the pre-eminent title in WWE. A Fiend? Come on. A Fiend? If a Fiend moves next door to you would you be celebrating with your family? 'Oh, there's a Fiend that moved next door. Oh, the neighborhood is so wonderful now. Oh, we have a Fiend next door'. No, you would lock your doors, you would bolt your windows, you'd put a gate up."

Paul Heyman said the same about "The Monster" Braun Strowman. He bluntly stated what would happen if a Monster moved into a neighborhood.

"You'd be selling your property the next day."

Heyman essentially used the analogy of a Monster and a Fiend moving into one's neighborhood as a way of saying these characters aren't the most appealing products for the mainstream audience.

"From the moment @WWERomanReigns was born, you KNEW he was going to be the biggest star in this industry. He's always had this magic!" - @HeymanHustle #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/IjoPqqPOrl — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 23, 2020

Paul Heyman explained why Roman Reigns is better for WWE's mainstream audience

Paul Heyman used the same analogy of the "neighborhood" to make a point why Roman Reigns being showcased as WWE's Universal Champion is beneficial for the company right now.

"But if Roman Reigns moved next door, wouldn't you be bragging to everybody that you know? 'Hey, the single biggest superstar in sports entertainment lives next door to me. Hey, I live next door to Roman Reigns'. Wouldn't that be a sense of pride?"

Advertisement

Heyman then went on to say that The Fiend and Braun Strowman disrespected the integrity of the Universal Championship when Reigns was away, which is why The Big Dog is not too enthusiastic in his approach as a babyface in WWE this time around.

The Tribal Chief's advisor said that if people want a "nice" version of Roman Reigns in WWE, the fans must show appreciation for all The Big Dog has done throughout his career. After all, Reigns battled through a life-threatening illness and still did what was asked of him as a "good guy," yet the fans disrespected him as a result back in the day.

Please H/T Sportskeeda and WWE's The Bump if you are using the above quotes.