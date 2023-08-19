Paul Heyman furiously asks WWE personality to "STFU"

Paul Heyman sent a message following his backstage inverview with WWE personality Kayla Braxton.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Heyman was asked by Braxton if he could provide an update regarding the Bloodline. The Wiseman was frustrated by the questions and refused to address any rumors. Heyman instead taunted Braxton about the rumors he had heard about her family.

Fellow colleague, WWE personality Matt Camp has come in support of Braxton, with a tweet applauding her journalism. Heyman quoted Camp's tweet and asked him to shut up. He also said that the tweet was a pathetic pursuit of affirmation.

"STFU!!! Matt Camp’s sycophantic use of Elon Musk's platform is a pathetic pursuit of affirmation from Kayla Braxton!", Heyman wrote.

Check the tweet below:

At the end of the aforementioned interview, Heyman received a call. He told Braxton that he had some news to share. He then stated it was not a rumor, but a fact, a spoiler. He said that Jimmy Uso will be live on WWE SmackDown next week, but refused to share the source when asked.

It will be interesting to see what Jimmy has to say following the departure of his twin brother, Jey.

