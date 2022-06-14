"He does the mic flip!" - Paul Heyman gets criticized for lacking credibility in his promos after RAW (Exclusive)  

Paul Heyman kicked off the latest Monday Night RAW with a promo ahead of Riddle's title clash against Roman Reigns.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone recently reviewed the opening segment, and the former WWE writer expectedly gave his honest opinions on Heyman's performance.

Paul Heyman ended his promo by introducing The Usos and flipping the microphone. Vince Russo was not a fan of the moment as he felt The Usos weren't big enough threats on WWE TV to warrant a mic-flip gesture from Heyman.

Vince Russo felt Heyman's words lacked credibility, as he explained below on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW:

"Here's what's so lost to me. When you get to the end of the promo where Heyman has the mic, and he was like, 'I've got a surprise for you and The Usos,' and he does the mic flip! Bro, who are The Usos? You know what I'm saying? The Usos have been beaten a million times," said Vince Russo." So, that's the thing, when Heyman's doing 'The Usos' (impersonates Paul Heyman), there is no credibility to it. That's the problem." [12:53 - 13:30]

Despite having multiple title reigns in their careers, Jey and Jimmy Uso have not been presented as invincible competitors by WWE. Vince Russo was thus underwhelmed when Paul Heyman announced The Usos' name before dropping the mic in an act designed to get a louder crowd reaction.

Russo would have been more impressed had Heyman set the stage for the arrival of superstars with a better track record than The Usos.

"It's not that you're announcing or bringing in somebody out there that's been on a roll, that's been undefeated, and nobody's beaten them," continued the former WWE personality. "You're doing The Usos, and you're flipping the mic like, oh, The Usos like they haven't beaten 15,000 times. There is no effect, bro. Nothing, zero!" [13:31 - 14:00]

Jimmy Uso wrestled a singles match against Montez Ford following Heyman's Miz TV segment. What happened when The Bloodline representative squared off against the high-flying Street Profits member? Find out more in Sportskeeda Wrestling's comprehensive RAW results and highlights.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far