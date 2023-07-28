Paul Heyman gives a chilling response when asked about Brock Lesnar's tractor spot at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Paul Heyman was present at ringside when Brock Lesnar attempted to flip over the ring with his tractor at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The Wiseman reflected on the crazy moment during a recent interview with the USA Network.

The Beast Incarnate faced off against Roman Reigns for the last time at The Biggest Party of the Summer last year. While fans were already accustomed to watching the two destroy each other and did not expect anything new, Lesnar shocked everyone as he lifted the ring with a tractor while The Tribal Chief was inside.

USA Network recently asked Paul Heyman about the spot, noting if there is anything left in wrestling that can really shock the WWE Universe. The Special Counsel had a chilling reply to the same:

"I don't think we've even started."

Brock Lesnar can no longer face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are two of the fiercest rivals inside the squared circle. The duo have faced each other numerous times, with their first match dating back to 2015.

They were involved in a heated feud in 2021-22 that started with the Beast Incarnate making his return at SummerSlam 2021. The feud lasted nearly a year and also featured a Winner Takes All match between Universal Champion Reigns and WWE Champion Lesnar.

The last match between the two powerhouses took place at SummerSlam last year, and it was promoted as the last-ever match between them. The Tribal Chief once again managed to come out on top in a Last Man Standing match.

Roman Reigns is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Jey Uso, and the two Anoa'i family members will lock horns in Tribal Combat at the upcoming premium live event. Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, is feuding with Cody Rhodes, with the rubber match between the two set for SummerSlam.

Do you think Lesnar and Reigns will ever meet again inside the squared circle? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts!

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023