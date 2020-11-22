Paul Heyman was revealed as the Special Counsel for the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns soon after Reigns' return to WWE at SummerSlam earlier this year. Reigns went on to win the WWE Universal Championship soon after at the Payback PPV.

Roman Reigns' has quickly established himself as the top dog on SmackDown and it looks like his alliance with Paul Heyman is going very well at this point in time.

Paul Heyman opens up about his alliance with Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman recently did an interview with TalkSPORT ahead of Survivor Series, which takes place later tonight. With Roman Reigns set to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, Heyman opened up about his alliance with the 'Tribal Chief'and spoke about how far back their relationship goes.

Paul Heyman spoke about how he brought in The Shield at WWE Survivor Series 2012 to ensure that CM Punk retained his title. The Special Counsel added that although the association between him and Roman Reigns goes back years, they only started their collaboration when the time was right:

I think like most overnight success stories, it’s taken forever to happen. We just celebrated this week the eighth anniversary of Roman Reigns’ debut on the main roster and how did Roman Reigns debut on the main roster? At Survivor Series 2012 as part of The Shield which was brought in by Paul Heyman to keep the title on CM Punk.

So my association with Roman Reigns in front of the public goes back to his debut on the main roster and I’ve known this man since the day he was born.

So this has been a lifetime in the making and only now was the time right for us to pull the trigger on this collaboration between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, the Tribal Chief and the Special Counsel.

Roman Reigns is set to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series later tonight. Can Roman Reigns continue his momentum with another big win? Sound off in the comments section.