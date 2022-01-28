Paul Heyman gives his honest opinion on AEW star CM Punk's pro-wrestling return

Paul Heyman has shared his opinion on CM Punk's big return to pro-wrestling last year.

Punk made his AEW debut on Rampage: The First Dance, on August 20, 2021. He has seemingly been having the time of his life in All Elite Wrestling, ever since.

CM Punk's former manager Paul Heyman recently sat down for an interview with The Masked Man Show podcast and opened up on his highly-anticipated return to pro-wrestling. Heyman believes it will be a while before fans find out if Punk's return was a hit or a flop. Check out his full comments below:

“What happens a year from now? How’s he going to feel? How will the audience look at him and accept him in a year? If he can continue to drive himself to being a progressive, compelling, riveting character on the cutting edge that presents himself in a different manner than anybody else can present himself, herself, then he’s going to be a fascinating character to watch."

“If he can’t, then he’s going to be someone that came back, rode a wave of nostalgia but didn’t progress into the future when he as a rebel was always looking forward in the business and never trying to live off what the business had already accomplished or what he had already accomplished in the business," said Heyman. [H/T SEScoops]

Paul Heyman and CM Punk had a memorable run together in WWE

CM Punk aligned with Heyman in the midst of his legendary 434-day WWE title run. The association came to an end in 2013 when the latter turned on The Straight Edge Superstar.

This led to a match between Punk and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2013, which the former lost due to interference from Heyman.

CM Punk then feuded with Paul Heyman over the next few months. He left Vince McMahon's promotion on the road to WrestleMania XXX in 2014. Heyman remained a mainstay on WWE TV and was recently reunited with his former client Brock Lesnar.

Do you agree with Heyman's take on CM Punk's return? Has Punk impressed you so far in AEW?

