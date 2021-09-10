Paul Heyman gives honest opinion on Becky Lynch's heel turn

Paul Heyman recently shared his thoughts on Becky Lynch's heel turn upon her return to WWE.

Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 and defeated Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in 27 seconds. Belair losing in such a short match was an unexpected outcome.

Lynch displayed heelish tendencies at SummerSlam and is currently a heel on WWE SmackDown. This was Paul Heyman's take on the Irish star's heel turn:

"If the audience wants to embrace Becky Lynch as she shows this side of her personality after taking a year and a half off, after having a baby, becoming a mother, the responsibilities and the obligations and accountabilities that go along with the role in her life then if the audience wants to embrace Becky Lynch, embrace Becky Lynch. And if the audience finds that is a saltier side of her personality that’s worthy of their contempt and disdain then they will bestow upon her a reaction that is akin to that emotion," said Heyman.

Becky Lynch reportedly requested to turn heel

Soon after Becky Lynch returned at SummerSlam, it was reported that "The Man" had requested higher-ups for a heel turn. Those who have kept up with Lynch's career so far may remember that WWE's last attempt to turn her heel didn't work at all.

Lynch turned heel at SummerSlam 2018 and received a huge pop from the fans in attendance. This monumental run propelled her towards stardom and culminated in her defeating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

Also Read

A heel turn can do wonders for a wrestler's career and Roman Reigns' current SmackDown run is a clear indication of the same. Do you think this heel turn will benefit Becky Lynch in the coming months? Share your thoughts!

Missed the latest episode of RAW? Watch Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone analyze it here.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam