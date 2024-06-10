Paul Heyman gives a 'spoiler' on Instagram

WWE veteran Paul Heyman had a message for fans on his Instagram story earlier tonight. The Bloodline member is all set to appear at a major fan expo on November 9, 2024.

Heyman has been one of the most must-see acts on WWE TV for quite some time now. He has been instrumental in The Bloodline's massive success over the past four years or so.

Paul Heyman keeps his fans updated via his Instagram stories. In his latest story, The Wiseman hyped an autograph expo that he will be a part of later this year. He wrote the following in the caption of his story:

"This Will Be, Without Question, THEEEE Most Unique Appearance and Fan Experience in the History of The Big Event ... and That's Not a Prediction, That's a Spoiler!"

Paul Heyman on his input on The Bloodline storyline

It won't be a stretch to say that The Bloodline has been the most interesting angle WWE has done in a long time. The storyline has been going on for almost four years at this point, and fans are eager to see its next chapter, which will kick off when Roman Reigns returns.

Earlier this year, Heyman spoke with The New York Post and opened up about what kind of input he has on the storyline:

“I carry a significant voice in how we are portrayed and presented. That includes everything from camera angles to music to storylines. It’s why Roman Reigns bestowed upon me the blessing name of the Wiseman, which is both acknowledgment from the Tribal Chief to his Special Counsel, and also a historical reference to the Grand Wizard, Freddie Blassie and Captain Lou Albano, who are the only managers during the Vincent James McMahon (father of Vince McMahon) era.” [H/T NY Post]

Paul Heyman is currently a member of the new Bloodline. The faction consists of Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

Do you see Heyman siding with Solo Sikoa when Reigns eventually returns, and a Bloodline Civil War possibly ensues? Share your thoughts by clicking on the discuss button.

