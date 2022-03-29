"He makes sure you arrive in style" - Paul Heyman gives unique look at Roman Reigns' arrival for RAW

Roman Reigns couldn't appear on WWE RAW tonight without The Wiseman by his side.

Tonight's episode is the go-home edition of WWE RAW on the road to WrestleMania 38. Though the Universal Champion is scheduled to appear tonight, it seems he won't be coming alone.

This afternoon, Paul Heyman took to social media to reveal that Reigns had summoned him to appear on RAW. Not only that, The Tribal Chief sent a luxurious aircraft to pick Heyman up to take him to Pittsburgh:

"When the Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns summons you, he makes sure you arrive in style! Especially when we give the @WWE #RAW audience a rare opportunity to ACKNOWLEDGE the Conqueror's Conqueror!" Paul Heyman tweeted.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are both scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE RAW

Roman Reigns acknowledged Paul Heyman's tweet by releasing a video of his workout today, as it appears The Head of the Table is already in Pittsburgh for WWE RAW. The reigning Universal Champion tweeted out:

"As The Wiseman works from the sky, The Tribal Chief works from the ground," Roman Reigns tweeted.

Not only will Reigns and Heyman both be at RAW tonight, but WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will as well. These two have dominated the SmackDown broadcast in recent weeks leading up to WrestleMania 38, and tonight's show will likely be no exception.

With night one of WrestleMania 38 currently outselling night two, one would think that WWE will pull out all the stops tonight in an effort to close out The Show of Shows in the biggest way possible.

With Reigns and Lesnar headlining night two of WrestleMania 38, don't be surprised if we get a good bit of these two SmackDown stars tonight on RAW.

What do you make of the plane ride Reigns set up for Heyman? Are you excited to see The Tribal Chief tonight on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

