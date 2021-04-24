Paul Heyman gives his verdict on the WrestleMania 37 main event

Paul Heyman is one of the most respected figures in the pro-wrestling industry and currently serves as the Special Counsel to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Heyman saw his The Tribal Chief put on one of the best performances of his career at WrestleMania 37 when he pinned both Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

In the wake of this dominant victory at the Show Of Shows, Paul Heyman provided his verdict on the match. He also made a bold prediction for next year's WrestleMania via his Instagram.

Paul Heyman said Roman Reigns' victory was 'the single most declaratively dominant pinfall' in the history of WrestleMania main events.

Heyman would then go on to say that there we will only see a similar performance at next year's WrestleMania where he predicted Reigns will defend the Universal Title once again.

"The single most declaratively dominant pinfall in the history of @WWE #WrestleMania main events. Never before has such #GOAT status been openly displayed for all to ACKNOWLEDGE. And there will never be another performance at that level in a 'Mania main event ... until next year ... when @romanreigns tops this year's historic moment with what he displays during his Immortal's Showcase next year ... while defending HIS title ... in the main event ... of WRESTLEMANIA!" said Heyman.

What is next for Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns?

Paul Heyman strongly believes that no superstar on the SmackDown roster matches up to Roman Reigns. However, there are still those select few who wish to go head-to-head with the Tribal Chief.

One such superstar happens to be Cesaro. The Swiss Cyborg confronted Roman Reigns on SmackDown after WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Many fans also want to see former Intercontinental Champion Big E challenge The Head of the Table.

Who should be Roman Reigns' next challenger? Let us know down below.