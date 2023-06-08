Paul Heyman handpicked two WWE Superstars to make Brock Lesnar look good in the ring

Paul Heyman once picked two wrestlers to wrestle Brock Lesnar Lesnar and make him look strong in the ring.

Lesnar made his main roster debut in the spring of 2002. Vince McMahon put him with Paul Heyman from the very beginning, and this proved to be a wise decision on his part.

Paul Heyman recently had a detailed talk with Rick Rubin on the Tetragrammaton podcast. The Wiseman of The Bloodline revealed that he produced some of Brock Lesnar's early matches after Vince put him and The Beast Incarnate together. Heyman handpicked two wrestlers to wrestle Lesnar as he believed that they would make him look good.

"So I started lining up his matches. Here's what I want you to do and here's how I want you to display it. I put together a couple of matches of his. It was two that week and I think maybe two the next. The opponents were the same, Spike Dudley and Funaki because I knew they would make him look like what he needed to look like." [H/T Wrestling News]

Brock Lesnar quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with

It didn't take long for Lesnar to establish himself as a massive threat to WWE's top stars. He made quick work of Funaki in a dark match on the January 3, 2002, edition of Sunday Night Heat. A few weeks later, Lesnar took on Spike Dudley in three singles contests and won every single match in convincing fashion.

The stage was set for Lesnar to make his main roster debut. He destroyed a bunch of mid-card acts upon his arrival on WWE RAW and never looked back again. In about five months, Lesnar beat The Rock to become the WWE Champion in the main event of SummerSlam 2002.

