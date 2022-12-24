Paul Heyman heaped praise on current Champions following massive victory on SmackDown

WWE manager Paul Heyman recently heaped praise on The Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso aka The Usos following SmackDown segment.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Usos faced Hit Row members Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. After a continuous brawl, towards the end Dolla was hit with a 1D before The Usos picked up the win.

Taking to social media, Heyman uploaded a photo of Jimmy and Jey Uso as he appreciated the duo for being the best tag team in the industry.

He wrote:

"Greatest tag team of all time!"

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story below:

Alundra Blayze recalled her time working with Paul Heyman

Alundra Blayze aka Madusa spoke about her time working with The Bloodline member Paul Heyman.

While speaking in an interview with Cafe De Rene, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled her time working with The Wiseman in WCW. She detailed how the two superstars managed to showcase their feud on TV.

"I slapped the snot out of him but because he said, 'you're a woman woman woman and you're gonna be fired, F I..' he had to spell it out and 'you're not a woman, you're just blah blah blah.' And let me tell you, working with him, we were cracking up before that, setting that up, putting it together. And with that interview, I mean like it was like he told me, 'Madusa, just hear my interview out there and just go with it, feel it, what would you do?'" she said.

Blayze mentioned how Heyman shocked her by pushing her to the limit during the same segment and it eventually turned out well.

"He never told me, when he pushed me and tapped me on the shoulder it was like, 'I'm kicking your a** b*tch. You don't touch me.' And that's I just picked up my kick and upside the head, oh my God it was so good," Blayze added.

It will be interesting to see who will dethrone The Usos in the near future.

