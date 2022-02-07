Paul Heyman picks SmackDown star to be a future main eventer

Paul Heyman has picked SmackDown star Riddick Moss (known as Madcap Moss in WWE) as a future main eventer.

Riddick Moss spent five years with the NXT starting from 2014. He broke into the main roster the following year and has now aligned with Happy Corbin to form a fun-filled duo. The two athletes are now famous for exchanging bad jokes and laughing hysterically.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Paul Heyman, who has experience working with some huge names in Vince's promotion, said people are still unaware of Moss' potential and backed him to become a star.

“Riddick Moss is going to be a star. I don’t think anyone has a clue with just how capable he is. He’s demonstrated that he can walk into any personality that he is assigned at the moment." - stated Paul Heyman.

Heyman further went on to say that there will be no stopping Moss in the future.

"When Riddick Moss has the emergence out of his shell and into his next incarnation, the same way The Big Dog elevated his game and evolved into the Tribal Chief. Riddick Moss’ next iteration in WWE, there will be no stopping him. He’s a main eventer.” - he said.

Drew McIntyre heaps praise on Riddick Moss and Happy Corbin

Drew McIntyre says he loves watching Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss as their most recent characters.

McIntyre spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino and said that Moss is fully committed to his craft. The former WWE Champion also said the reaction to the duo's comedy acts are hilarious.

“I’m excited that he [Madcap Moss] has been given the opportunity now on the big stage to do something, and he’s 100 percent committed to the part. Himself and Corbin are fully invested in the characters – that’s why it works. The jokes are terrible, but their reactions to the jokes are hilarious. It’s so over the top, I love it.” - said Mcintyre.

Madcap Moss is all set to face Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber.

Edited by Pratik Singh