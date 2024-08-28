  • home icon
Paul Heyman helped make female ex-WWE star a part of the Bloodline storyline

By JP David
Modified Aug 28, 2024 14:18 GMT
Paul Heyman helped former female WWE star become a small part of The Bloodline storyline. (Photo: WWE.com)
Paul Heyman is a WWE Hall of Famer! [Image via WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman helped a former female backstage interviewer become a small part of The Bloodline storyline before her departure. Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) recently explained how the legendary manager integrated her into the storyline.

Kayla, who left WWE in June 2024, recently shared her feelings about working with Heyman during the height of the original Bloodline storyline. The duo built an on-screen chemistry, as the former Wiseman repeatedly got scared by Kayla's ambush interviews.

During a recent interaction with Casual Conversations with The Classic, the erstwhile Kayla Braxton was asked what it was like to work with Heyman and what was the origin of their backstage segments.

"I mean, Paul Heyman is one of the greatest wordsmiths of all time, and so I really give him a lot of credit for putting me kind of in that storyline. Like with him and The Bloodline, and kind of keeping me as his soul or primary interviewer to get the scoop. I don't even know how the scaring thing happened. I think he just did it one time and fans loved it, so we were like, 'Let's just make this a thing where we scare Paul Heyman every time I come up for an interview,"' she said. [20:31-20:56]

youtube-cover

Paul Heyman reveals when he will be back on WWE television

Paul Heyman has been absent from WWE television since June 2024. The legendary manager was taken out by The Bloodline after he refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief.

Heyman recently appeared on a special episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast at the Fanatics Fest event. When asked about his potential return to WWE TV, the 58-year-old said that he would make a comeback only when the storyline demanded it.

"I will come back when it's relevant for me to come back, when I need to come back, when I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride his coattails and hang off of his glory," Heyman said. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was recently attacked by the Solo-led faction on SmackDown and was seemingly written off TV. It will be interesting to see if the Original Tribal Chief returns with his Wiseman in the coming weeks.

Edited by Yash Mittal
